Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.49

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.49 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.20 ($0.06). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.06), with a volume of 807,462 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The firm has a market cap of £21.69 million and a P/E ratio of -4.20.
Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile (LON:HAYD)
