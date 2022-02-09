HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Reduced by Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.

Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,828 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises about 5.3% of Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $13,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 27.3% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after buying an additional 13,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,443,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $243.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,693. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.95 and a 200 day moving average of $247.05. The stock has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.13 and a 52-week high of $269.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.