HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) Stock Price Down 0.9%

HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB)’s stock price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 24,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 127,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCWB. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCW Biologics in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in HCW Biologics during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in HCW Biologics during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

About HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics Inc is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies. HCW Biologics Inc is based in MIRAMAR, Fla.

