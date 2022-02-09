Head-To-Head Contrast: Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) & Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) and Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.9% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Continental Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.6% of Continental Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Brigham Minerals and Continental Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals 0 1 5 1 3.00 Continental Resources 3 8 8 0 2.26

Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $24.17, suggesting a potential upside of 12.30%. Continental Resources has a consensus target price of $51.97, suggesting a potential downside of 5.14%. Given Brigham Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than Continental Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brigham Minerals and Continental Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals $91.72 million 13.84 -$57.99 million ($0.11) -195.62 Continental Resources $2.59 billion 7.74 -$596.87 million $2.26 24.24

Brigham Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Continental Resources. Brigham Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Continental Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Brigham Minerals and Continental Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals 0.29% 5.94% 5.24% Continental Resources 17.84% 14.17% 6.46%

Dividends

Brigham Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Continental Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Brigham Minerals pays out -1,454.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Continental Resources pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brigham Minerals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Continental Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brigham Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental Resources has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Continental Resources beats Brigham Minerals on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The company was founded by Ben M. Brigham in November 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

