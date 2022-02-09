Head-To-Head Contrast: Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) vs. Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) and Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

52.9% of Harmony Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of Harmony Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Harmony Biosciences and Fulcrum Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Biosciences 4.32% 71.05% 22.68% Fulcrum Therapeutics -409.62% -53.21% -44.20%

Risk & Volatility

Harmony Biosciences has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harmony Biosciences and Fulcrum Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Biosciences $159.74 million 14.05 -$36.94 million $0.20 191.91 Fulcrum Therapeutics $8.82 million 49.93 -$70.82 million ($2.35) -4.62

Harmony Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Fulcrum Therapeutics. Fulcrum Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harmony Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Harmony Biosciences and Fulcrum Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $53.25, suggesting a potential upside of 38.74%. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $36.33, suggesting a potential upside of 234.56%. Given Fulcrum Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fulcrum Therapeutics is more favorable than Harmony Biosciences.

Summary

Harmony Biosciences beats Fulcrum Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States. The company was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc. and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T. Lee, and Bradley E. Bernstein on August 18, 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.