Head-To-Head Contrast: The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. 27.1% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares The Glimpse Group and Doximity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Glimpse Group $3.42 million 36.81 -$6.09 million N/A N/A Doximity $206.90 million 45.14 $50.21 million N/A N/A

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than The Glimpse Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for The Glimpse Group and Doximity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Glimpse Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Doximity 1 2 7 0 2.60

Doximity has a consensus price target of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.55%. Given Doximity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than The Glimpse Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Glimpse Group and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Glimpse Group N/A N/A N/A Doximity N/A 20.56% 15.26%

Summary

Doximity beats The Glimpse Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

