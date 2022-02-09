Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

HP stock opened at $32.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 2.03. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,734,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,901,000 after acquiring an additional 33,944 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,854,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,345,000 after acquiring an additional 155,474 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,107,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,348,000 after acquiring an additional 31,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,205,000 after acquiring an additional 786,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,972,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,369,000 after acquiring an additional 86,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

