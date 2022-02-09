Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Trading Down 2.1%

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)’s stock price fell 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.25. 1,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 165,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

HTBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $729.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,630.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $508,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,100,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 482,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,227,000 after acquiring an additional 47,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

