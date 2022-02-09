Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 858,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,946 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $12,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 196,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

