HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.00

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 2243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPK. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.71 and a beta of 0.86.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $47.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million. On average, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $2,307,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

