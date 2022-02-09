HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 2,537 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $11,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the third quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dover by 681.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Dover by 361.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 160.9% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DOV opened at $164.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $118.94 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

