HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 89.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,075 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $9,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,692,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,969,000. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 73,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $208.58 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.49 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.96.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

