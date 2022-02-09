HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,087 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $9,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.20. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

