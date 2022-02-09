HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,100 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $9,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,982 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,139 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 79.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,114,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,433,000 after acquiring an additional 936,010 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,263,000 after purchasing an additional 933,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,900,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,973,000 after purchasing an additional 663,627 shares in the last quarter. 40.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.58.

NYSE RY opened at $116.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.61 and a 200-day moving average of $105.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $164.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $82.86 and a 52-week high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.939 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.