HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 3,032 Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 331,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 119,845 shares during the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASZ opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

