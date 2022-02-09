HighTower Advisors LLC Has $10.51 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,607 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 3.75% of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $10,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF alerts:

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF stock opened at $134.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.12. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $125.60 and a 52-week high of $190.99.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.