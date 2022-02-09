Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Highwoods Properties updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.760-$3.920 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.76-$3.92 EPS.

Shares of HIW stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.11. 53,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,263. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,574,000 after buying an additional 140,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

