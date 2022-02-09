Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) Declares GBX 1.31 Dividend

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:SONG opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.59) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 123.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 123.95. Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a one year low of GBX 114 ($1.54) and a one year high of GBX 130.40 ($1.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19,328.33.

In other Hipgnosis Songs Fund news, insider Andrew Sutch bought 611 shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £782.08 ($1,057.58).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

