Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Acquires Shares of 18,179 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000. Philip Morris International makes up about 0.1% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Stolper Co increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.19. The company had a trading volume of 101,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,473. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.08 and its 200 day moving average is $97.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.98 and a twelve month high of $106.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

