Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 392,484,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after buying an additional 423,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,264,000 after buying an additional 357,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after buying an additional 66,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,484,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,007,000 after buying an additional 470,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $419.17. 627,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,668,166. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $341.92 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

