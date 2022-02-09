Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Has $206.17 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,501,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,849 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 11.6% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned about 0.48% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $206,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 781.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 288,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 255,755 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 63,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,019,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $79.91. 137,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,402,603. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $79.83 and a 52 week high of $83.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.