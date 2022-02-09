Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Has $206.17 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,501,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,849 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 11.6% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned about 0.48% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $206,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 781.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 288,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 255,755 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 63,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,019,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $79.91. 137,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,402,603. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $79.83 and a 52 week high of $83.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.79.
