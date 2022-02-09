Home Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Home Bancorp in a report released on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.47% and a return on equity of 14.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Home Bancorp stock opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $45.73. The company has a market cap of $351.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Scott Ballard bought 3,750 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.03 per share, with a total value of $150,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

