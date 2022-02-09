Honest Market Capitalization Reaches $1.84 Million (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Honest has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $453,066.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00049695 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.49 or 0.07304411 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,514.47 or 0.99755385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00052121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00055121 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006380 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

