Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HOOK. Zacks Investment Research raised Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Hookipa Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hookipa Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

HOOK opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 339.35% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOK. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter worth $70,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter worth $71,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

