Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.54

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HHILY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (HHILY)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hopewell Highway Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.