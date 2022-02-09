Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.10

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 1548350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.65, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$399.25 million and a PE ratio of -21.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

