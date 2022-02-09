Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.10

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 1548350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.65, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$399.25 million and a PE ratio of -21.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13.
Horizonte Minerals Company Profile (TSE:HZM)
Featured Articles
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.