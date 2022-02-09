Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Announces Earnings Results

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $112.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.77. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $63.38 and a twelve month high of $122.62.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.