Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 202.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,178 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,170 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.05% of Bank of Hawaii worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 59,200.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth about $222,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOH opened at $88.37 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $75.68 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

