Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXP. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.46.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,415 shares of company stock worth $2,707,151. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXP opened at $143.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.14. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.92 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

