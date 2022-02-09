Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 212,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 3.09% of Alpha Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,139,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $971,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPC opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

