Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $1.89 Million Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.99. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.34. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

