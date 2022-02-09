Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Axonics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axonics by 400.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,702,000 after buying an additional 488,095 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Axonics by 20.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Axonics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,606,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,269,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Axonics by 3.2% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,943,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,260,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Axonics by 22.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,479,000 after buying an additional 164,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $1,694,298.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 6,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $322,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,930 shares of company stock valued at $5,186,623. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

AXNX stock opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $79.81. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.41.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

