Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $127.28

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $127.28 and last traded at $127.28, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.28.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.28.
Huabao International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HUIHY)
