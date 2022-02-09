Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HUBB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Hubbell stock opened at $188.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $160.99 and a twelve month high of $212.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.91.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 18.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

