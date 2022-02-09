Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys 28,900 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.56% of uniQure worth $8,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 489.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 515.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $197,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $42,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,157 shares of company stock valued at $722,636. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

QURE opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. uniQure has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $40.49. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $801.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.35.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. William Blair started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

