Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys New Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,665,000. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $109.04 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.47 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.36.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Wedbush lifted their target price on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citic Securities started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

