Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 906,705 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,588 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 2.10% of Cartesian Growth worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

GLBL opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

