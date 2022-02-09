Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sonos were worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SONO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 9.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sonos by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sonos by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,334,000 after purchasing an additional 27,480 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,975,000 after purchasing an additional 302,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SONO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of SONO opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

