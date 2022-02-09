Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 500 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 500 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $14,985.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hudson Global stock opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hudson Global by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its position in Hudson Global by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hudson Global by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 416,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hudson Global by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

