Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $6.72 Per Share

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Humana in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $6.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.36. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.13.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $433.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.62. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $423.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.15. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

