Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Director Buys $105,807.72 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,062,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,411,049. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,940,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,796,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,047,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,110,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

