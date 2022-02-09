Hydra 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $513,699.00 (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Hydra coin can now be bought for approximately $9.60 or 0.00021744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydra has a market capitalization of $82.58 million and $513,699.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hydra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00049471 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.00 or 0.07287760 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,235.09 or 1.00240768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00051589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00054216 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006440 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 17,512,727 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.