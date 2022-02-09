Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $89.00

Shares of Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $89.00 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.00.
About Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF)
