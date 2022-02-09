ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Plans Dividend of GBX 6

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON ICGT opened at GBX 1,246.30 ($16.85) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,252.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,202.03. The stock has a market cap of £853.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96. ICG Enterprise Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 954 ($12.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,314 ($17.77).
About ICG Enterprise Trust
