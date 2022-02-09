Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Ideagen (LON:IDEA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 365 ($4.94) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Ideagen from GBX 350 ($4.73) to GBX 365 ($4.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a report on Wednesday.

Get Ideagen alerts:

Shares of LON:IDEA opened at GBX 275 ($3.72) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 267.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 284.28. Ideagen has a 12 month low of GBX 226 ($3.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 335 ($4.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £807.65 million and a P/E ratio of 137.50.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ideagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.