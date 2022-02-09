IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Now Covered by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $671.83.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $521.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $572.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $625.63. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $460.36 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.58, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

