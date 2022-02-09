II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut shares of II-VI to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of II-VI from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of II-VI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Get II-VI alerts:

IIVI opened at $64.91 on Tuesday. II-VI has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.74.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.79 million. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $25,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $558,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,870 shares of company stock worth $1,485,001. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of II-VI by 3,861.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 167,898 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of II-VI by 107.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after buying an additional 86,136 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of II-VI by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in II-VI by 454.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 67,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new position in II-VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,576,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.