Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $225.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.82 and its 200-day moving average is $231.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.36 and a 12-month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,025 shares of company stock worth $41,091,187 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

