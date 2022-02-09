Illumina (ILMN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ILMN opened at $354.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $318.07 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $372.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.29.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total transaction of $118,648.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,997 shares of company stock worth $796,780 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

