Illuvium Market Cap Hits $462.94 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Illuvium has a market cap of $462.94 million and $29.08 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded up 21.3% against the dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for about $720.09 or 0.01635149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00049907 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,190.47 or 0.07244738 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,092.40 or 1.00122458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00052309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00055402 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.